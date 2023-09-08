A barbershop in Bradford had to think outside of the box when a power cut hit.

Power was out for more than 10 hours on Tuesday - but the staff of Ramson's Barbershop came up with a unique idea so customers could keep their appointments - by taking their work outside.

Swapping parlour for pavement, Khuram Ramzan, owner of Ramson's Wibsey branch, never expected the idea to go down so well.

In shared video footage, staff are shown hard at work while cars drive past.

Using cordless clippers, scissors and mirrors from next door's sunbed business, Mr Ramzan refused to let his customers down and honoured every appointment he had for the day.

He said: "It was either cancel or cut outside. I expected cancellations but it was actually a really popular idea.

"It gave me and our community confidence in our work. We were literally on the pavement and managed every appointment.

"With people heading back to work and school, it's really important for mental health that they're looking their best."

