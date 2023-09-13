A Wilko employee who has left the branch in West Yorkshire where she worked for over three decades for the last time has said the retailer's closure is "really sad".

Colleen Peacock, who worked at the Wakefield store for 31 years, said: "I've never worked anywhere like here ever before because we're all a family."

The Wakefield shop was among 24 branches which shut on Tuesday after the collapsed retail chain failed to find a buyer.

About 12,500 staff are likely to lose their jobs.

