A woman who was murdered by her husband had told one of her daughters she feared for her life.

Iain Lawrence, a former pilot, has been given a life sentence for murdering his estranged wife, Sally Lawrence, by crashing his car into a tree after the passenger airbag had been disabled.

On the night of her death, Mrs Lawrence had sent texts to one of her two daughters saying she was scared of being in the house alone with him - their son was away on a school trip.