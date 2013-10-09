Media player
Trigeminal neuralgia: Fighting disabling face pain
A Leicestershire woman has been highlighting the severe disabling pain caused by a rare face condition.
Nikki Samuel suffers with trigeminal neuralgia, which causes excruciating pain across the left side of her face.
One specialist calls it "one of the worst pains known to man".
Rob Sissons reports.
09 Oct 2013
