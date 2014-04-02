Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leicestershire actor Richard Armitage in The Hobbit trilogy
Leicestershire actor Richard Armitage, who plays a dwarf prince in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, said playing in the film was a journey back to his childhood.
Mr Armitage has played roles ranging from Guy of Gisborne in Robin Hood to the spy thriller Spooks.
The actor said he would be interested in playing the role of King Richard III if a film is made about his life and death.
He spoke to East Midlands Today's Geeta Pendse.
02 Apr 2014
