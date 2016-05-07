Video

Leicester City's name has been added to the Premier League trophy ahead of a presentation following Saturday's final home game against Everton.

The team won the Premier League title in what has been described as one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Monday confirmed a stunning achievement for Claudio Ranieri's side.

Leicester started the campaign as 5,000-1 outsiders for the title after almost being relegated last season.

Thousands of fans are expected to be celebrating across the city as the trophy is presented at the King Power stadium by competition winner and Foxes' fan Steve Worthy.

Opera star Andrea Bocelli will also perform at the ground before the game.