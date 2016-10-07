Autistic teenager gets 1,100 birthday cards

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Autistic teenager Kyle Busby receives 1,100 birthday cards
An autistic boy has celebrated his 17th birthday with more than 1,100 cards from around the world after his parents appealed online.
Kyle Busby, from Loughborough in Leicestershire, had told his family he felt as though he did not have any friends.
Some of the cards have come from celebrities including Phillip Schofield.
07 Oct 2016
