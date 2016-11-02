Media player
Video
Two children and a man found dead after police negotiations
Two children and a man were found dead in a house after hours of discussions with specialist negotiators, police said.
Det Ch Supt David Sandall, from Leicestershire Police, said officers was called to the house in Hinckley on Tuesday night after neighbours reported a disturbance.
Police eventually entered the building early on Wednesday where they "tragically and very traumatically" found the bodies of two children and a man.
A woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.
02 Nov 2016
