The housemate of a woman who was murdered by her soldier ex-boyfriend calls 999 for help.

Alice Ruggles, 24, originally from Leicestershire, was found fatally injured at her home in Rawling Road, Gateshead, in October.

Lance Corporal Trimaan "Harry" Dhillon, 26, has been jailed for life for breaking into Ms Ruggles' flat and cutting her throat.

Judge Paul Sloan QC said the murder was an act of "utter barbarism".

WARNING: Audio may be upsetting