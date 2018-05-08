Video
Driver jailed for ploughing into pedestrians in Leicester
A man who drove his car into a group of pedestrians while over the drink-drive limit has been jailed for 22 months.
Bipranjit Singh, of Cossington Street in Leicester, hit the group on Belgrave Road in the city in October last year.
A woman broke a kneecap in the crash and a man suffered minor injuries.
Singh, 32, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drinking and driving. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.
