A man who drove his car into a group of pedestrians while over the drink-drive limit has been jailed for 22 months.

Bipranjit Singh, of Cossington Street in Leicester, hit the group on Belgrave Road in the city in October last year.

A woman broke a kneecap in the crash and a man suffered minor injuries.

Singh, 32, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drinking and driving. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.