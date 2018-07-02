'Thugs' who attacked man still at large
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Belvoir Hunt attack sentence 'unduly lenient'

Sir Ranulph Fiennes has called for two men to be jailed for their part in an attack on animal charity workers monitoring a hunt in Leicestershire in March 2016.

One of the victims had his neck broken, but the attackers were given suspended sentences after Princess Diana's sister gave a character reference in court.

George and Thomas Grant admitted causing grievous bodily harm against Darryl Cunnington and actual bodily harm against Roger Swaine, the theft of a video camera, and criminal damage of an SD card.

Sir Ranulph has asked the attorney general to review the sentences given to George and Thomas Grant.

  • 02 Jul 2018