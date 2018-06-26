Media player
Leicestershire monks brew UK's first Trappist beer
Monks in Leicestershire have become the first in the UK to brew a Trappist beer.
Mount Saint Bernard Abbey is the world's 12th officially recognised Trappist brewery.
26 Jun 2018
