Paraplegic kayaker beats lakes challenge

A man has become the first paraplegic kayaker to paddle across the three largest lakes in England, Scotland and Wales in under 24 hours.

Andy Sutton, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, has a rare spinal cord tumour and took up kayaking to keep himself active.

Mr Sutton - who frequently trains at Rutland Water - paddled across Lake Windermere, Llyn Tegid, also known as Bala Lake, and Loch Awe as part of British Canoeing's Three Lakes Challenge.