Giant maze celebrates 70 years of NHS
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NHS at 70: Wistow Maze marks anniversary with ambulance design

With three miles of pathways across eight acres of land, Wistow Maze in Leicestershire is 20 times bigger than the maze at Hampton Court.

The design changes annually and this year it celebrates the 70th anniversary of the NHS, being in the shape of a giant ambulance.

  • 05 Jul 2018
Go to next video: A-maze-ing Sherlock Puzzle