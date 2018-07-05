Giant maze celebrates 70 years of NHS

Media player
NHS at 70: Wistow Maze marks anniversary with ambulance design
With three miles of pathways across eight acres of land, Wistow Maze in Leicestershire is 20 times bigger than the maze at Hampton Court.
The design changes annually and this year it celebrates the 70th anniversary of the NHS, being in the shape of a giant ambulance.
05 Jul 2018
