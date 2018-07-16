Media player
Hedgehog rescue run from home
One woman is helping tackle the declining hedgehog population - by running a rescue centre from her own house.
Barrow hedgehog rescue, which is overseen by Paula Garner in Leicestershire, aims to save as many hedgehogs as possible.
Paula said she relies on volunteers and foster carers, such as Miriam Timson - who said fostering hedgehogs is "one of the best things" she has ever done.
16 Jul 2018
