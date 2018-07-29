Media player
Meet the medal-winning 'Ninja Nan'
A quiet, retiring lifestyle is not for Ede Smith - Leicestershire's very own "Ninja Nan".
The 75-year-old, from Great Dalby, has dealt with health issues, including cervical cancer, but recovered to win numerous karate medals.
Ede, who was given the nickname by her peers, is now aiming for a black belt.
29 Jul 2018
