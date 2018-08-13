Appeal win doctor apologises for death

Video

A doctor who has won her appeal to practise medicine again after being struck off over the death of a six-year-old boy has apologised to his family.

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence in 2015 over the death of Jack Adcock, who died of sepsis at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011.

Jack's mother, Nicola Adcock, said she was "disgusted" and "devastated" by the judgement and that it made a "mockery of the justice system".