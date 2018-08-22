Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Video shows half a mile of rubbish in Netherfield Lane
More than half a mile of rubbish, including asbestos and excrement, has been dumped at a fly-tipping hotspot on the Leicestershire-Derbyshire border.
Netherfield Lane, near the village of Sawley, is a no through road for vehicles but used by cyclists and walkers.
Users say it has "never been as bad as this" and the local council had given up clearing repeated incidents.
But new security measures are being funded by supermarket Aldi, which is setting up a distribution centre nearby.
-
22 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-45273274/video-shows-half-a-mile-of-rubbish-in-netherfield-laneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window