Students praise country's first 'demolition degree'
A Leicestershire demolition company boss and two of his colleagues are among the first students to study a degree in the subject.
Richard Dolman, who is based near Market Bosworth, is halfway through his master's degree in demolition at the University of Wolverhampton.
He said he hopes the course will help raise standards and attract people into the industry.
26 Aug 2018
