Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Knifeman goes on hospital rampage in Leicester
A man who stabbed a passerby before going on a rampage at the Leicester Royal Infirmary has been jailed for five years.
The violent actions of Yusuf Aka, in the early hours of 16 January, were caught on CCTV.
-
24 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-45302036/knifeman-goes-on-hospital-rampage-in-leicesterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window