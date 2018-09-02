Media player
The Leicestershire tug of war team representing England
A tug of war team that represents England is gearing up to make their nation proud at the sport's world championships in South Africa.
Lincoln Tug Of War Club, based in Scalford, Leicestershire, train twice a week in their spare time and run in between sessions.
The club says it welcomes members of all ages and claim the sport is becoming more popular with women.
02 Sep 2018
