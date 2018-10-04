Video

While many would consider death row inmates monsters, these women describe them as friends.

Helena Coxshall, from Leicestershire, and Ann Stevens, from Northamptonshire, regularly write letters to prisoners awaiting execution in the US.

The pair count mass killers among their pen pals, but say they regard them as people in spite of their crimes.

Lifelines, a charity which connects people with prisoners, says letters from outside can have a positive impact on morale and discipline.

You can see this BBC Inside Out East Midlands story in full via iPlayer.