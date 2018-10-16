Rape crisis centre 'gave me my life back'

Video

A victim of a sexual assault is fundraising to help keep a charity open which she credits with giving her back her life.

Liz Benge, 22, was referred to Jasmine House where volunteers offer free counselling to women and girls who have experienced rape or sexual abuse.

The charity relies on funding from sponsors and National Lottery grants after a fall in council funding.

Leicestershire County Council said while it has been affected by "ongoing budget pressures", the authority is "committed to providing funding for sexual violence and domestic abuse services".

