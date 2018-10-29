Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sea of tributes to Leicester City owner
A sea of tributes have been left outside Leicester City's King Power Stadium as fans continue to mourn the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Mr Vichai, two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger were killed when a helicopter crashed outside the stadium on Saturday night.
Under his ownership, the Foxes won the Premier League in 2016, having started the season as 5,000/1 outsiders.
Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died in the crash.
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-46016215/sea-of-tributes-to-leicester-city-ownerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window