Sea of tributes to Leicester City owner

A sea of tributes have been left outside Leicester City's King Power Stadium as fans continue to mourn the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Mr Vichai, two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger were killed when a helicopter crashed outside the stadium on Saturday night.

Under his ownership, the Foxes won the Premier League in 2016, having started the season as 5,000/1 outsiders.

Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died in the crash.