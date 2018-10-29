Leicester City owner's family lay wreath

Video

The wife and son of Leicester City's owner have laid wreaths outside the club's stadium after he was killed in a helicopter crash outside the ground.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's wife Aimon and their son Aiyawatt laid the wreath alongside thousands of bouquets and tributes already left at the site.

Five people were killed when the helicopter crashed shortly after take-off at about 20:30 BST on Saturday.

Leicestershire Police said it believed the other people killed in the crash to be two members of Mr Vichai's staff - Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz.