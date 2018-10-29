Leicester City players pay their respects

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leicester City pay their respects at the King Power Stadium
Leicester City's senior squad paid their respects to the club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a helicopter crash on Saturday.
The players arrived at the King Power Stadium as a team on a coach before filing past the sea of tributes left outside the ground.
They paused in silence before the crowd burst into spontaneous applause.
Mr Vichai, two of his staff, a pilot and a passenger were all killed when the aircraft came down at about 20:30 BST.
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-46017275/leicester-city-pay-their-respects-at-the-king-power-stadiumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window