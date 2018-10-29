Leicester City players pay their respects
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Leicester City pay their respects at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City's senior squad paid their respects to the club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

The players arrived at the King Power Stadium as a team on a coach before filing past the sea of tributes left outside the ground.

They paused in silence before the crowd burst into spontaneous applause.

Mr Vichai, two of his staff, a pilot and a passenger were all killed when the aircraft came down at about 20:30 BST.

  • 29 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Leicester City owner's family lay wreath