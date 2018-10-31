How pumpkin carving really started
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How pumpkin carving actually started

Halloween pumpkins are everywhere right now, but are they just an import from the US or does the history go further back? Kathryn Hamlett looks at where the tradition really comes from.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 Oct 2018