Giant puppets in Leicester tell story of Diwali
Giant puppets have been paraded through Leicester to mark the celebrations for the Hindu festival of Diwali.
The 10ft high puppets, which represent the battle between Hanuman, the monkey god, and the demon king Ravana, were displayed at Leicester University and the city centre, accompanied by dancers and drummers.
Jiten Anand, who helped organise the events, said many people did not know the story of Diwali.
07 Nov 2018
