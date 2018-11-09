Media player
WW1 poppy display in Rutland praised by Prince Harry
Thousands of poppies have been created as part of a World War One commemoration that has drawn praise from Prince Harry.
Volunteers and community groups worked together to fill the grounds of Oakham Castle in Rutland with ceramic poppies.
Prince Harry, who was invited to attend the display, wrote to organisers of the Rutland Poppy Project after he was unable to attend.
Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr Sarah Furness, said: "He's very proud of the great effort and thinks Rutland has done superbly."
The poppies will be sold to raise money for the Royal British Legion.
