Volunteers move Leicester crash tributes

Volunteers have helped Leicester City officials move thousands of tributes left outside the King Power Stadium following a fatal helicopter crash.

Scarves, shirts and flowers were left after the crash on 27 October which claimed the life of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

Many of the tributes have been taken to a designated memorial area close to the site of the accident.

Some will also form a pitchside display ahead of the side's Premier League match against Burnley.