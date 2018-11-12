Media player
Fireball caught on camera in Loughborough
A fireball - thought to be an exploding meteor - has been spotted in the sky over Leicestershire.
An amateur astronomer captured the spectacle from his back garden in Loughborough.
Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society, confirmed the footage appeared to show a genuine fireball.
He said they occur in the UK a number of times each year but they were difficult to predict, so witnessing one or capturing it on camera came down to being in the right place at the right time.
12 Nov 2018
