Bus crashes into railway bridge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Double-decker bus crashes into Leicester railway bridge

Driving instructor Talat Jaral's dashcam captured the moment a double-decker bus crashed into a railway bridge.

Five people were taken to hospital and a sixth was treated by paramedics at the roadside after the crash in Leicester earlier.

Mr Jaral was in the middle of a driving lesson when he saw the First Leicester bus hit the bridge in Barkby Road.

  • 16 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Bus roof ripped off under railway bridge