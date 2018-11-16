Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Double-decker bus crashes into Leicester railway bridge
Driving instructor Talat Jaral's dashcam captured the moment a double-decker bus crashed into a railway bridge.
Five people were taken to hospital and a sixth was treated by paramedics at the roadside after the crash in Leicester earlier.
Mr Jaral was in the middle of a driving lesson when he saw the First Leicester bus hit the bridge in Barkby Road.
16 Nov 2018
