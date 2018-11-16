"She cycled that hard she passed out"

Media player
Children in Need: Eight-year-old cycles 365 miles
An eight-year-old girl has raised more than £1,200 for Children in Need after a year-long cycle challenge.
Niahm, from Derbyshire, set herself the challenge of biking 365 miles after being inspired by last year's Children in Need appeal show.
Pupils from her primary school cheered her on as she completed her final mile in the school playground.
She cycled up to 24 miles a day alongside her dad, Chris - and even passed out at one stage but quickly got back in the saddle.
Now she is gearing up for her next challenge - a coast-to-coast bike ride.
16 Nov 2018
