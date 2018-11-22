'She's as good as the boys any day'

Video

An apprentice who became a construction firm's first female bricklayer has said she plans to open her own women-friendly building firm.

Katie Smith, 29, who became the first female tradesperson at Jelson Homes in its 127-year history, won the Prince's Trust Young Achiever of the Year prize earlier this year.

The Leicester bricklayer, who has been diagnosed with behavioural and personality disorders, got involved in construction through the charity after a difficult time at school struggling with ADHD, dyslexia and dyscalculia.

Ms Smith, who hopes to create a new enterprise offering building services from female workers, said: "Do not be scared off by guys because they're really not that bad and it's really not that scary on-site."