Autistic tennis coach is unsung hero

An autistic tennis coach, who has won the 2018 BBC East Midlands Get Inspired Sports Unsung Hero, wants to encourage people with disabilities to get involved in sport.

Matthew Chilvers teaches at Desford Tennis Club and special schools in Leicestershire.

Head coach at Desford, Alec Matty, who nominated the 22-year-old, said: "He's a proper unsung hero because he's had to overcome a lot of things to get him in this position."

Mr Chilvers, from Broughton Astley, will join winners from other BBC regions at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards next month, when the national award will be presented live on BBC One.