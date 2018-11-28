Video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived to pay their respects to the victims of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five people.

Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others died when the aircraft came down outside the King Power Stadium on 27 October.

Prince William and Catherine are at the crash site, which contains thousands of tributes that were originally left outside the stadium in the aftermath of the crash.

The couple will meet members of the club's staff and volunteers before a visit to the University of Leicester.

There, they will hear about some of the educational programmes the club has helped to support - including a £1m donation by Mr Vichai in May to help fund medical research and training.