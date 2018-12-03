Media player
Video
Leicester couple use pension to put on lights display
A couple use their pensions to put on an annual Christmas lights display for the elderly neighbours.
Fred and Eileen Toone, who are 91 and 86 respectively, have been lighting up their Leicester home for the past 31 years.
03 Dec 2018
