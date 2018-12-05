Olympic hopeful, 10, breaking records

Media player
Runner Shaikira King, 10, already breaking records
A 10-year-old runner from Leicestershire who is the national junior cross country champion, is being tipped as an Olympic hopeful.
Shaikira King, from Loughborough, won her 12th consecutive race at the Leicestershire and Rutland Schools Cross Country at Prestwold on Saturday.
She started running competitively four years ago and says she dreams of representing Team GB.
