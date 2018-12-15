Video

A kickboxer who was sexually abused as a child by her father has said the sport has given her strength.

Natasha Mina, 27, has become an ambassador for the This Girl Can campaign and wants to empower women through sport.

The kickboxing instructor has waived her right to anonymity in a bid to inspire and help other women who have been abused.

At the age of 18, Ms Mina reported her father Peter Wilson, 59, of Leicester.

He was jailed for 12 years in October for 10 sexual offences involving her and three other victims.

If you've been affected by any of these issues you can visit BBC Actionline for details of where you can seek support.