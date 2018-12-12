Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Actor with Down's syndrome gets honorary degree
An actor and campaigner has become the first person with Down's syndrome to receive an honorary degree from a UK university.
Sarah Gordy, whose credits include Call the Midwife, was honoured by the University of Nottingham on Wednesday.
The 40-year-old became the first woman with the condition to be made an MBE in November, and urged graduates to believe in themselves.
-
12 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-46546804/actor-with-down-s-syndrome-gets-honorary-degreeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window