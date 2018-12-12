Actor with Down's syndrome gets honorary degree
Actor with Down's syndrome gets honorary degree

An actor and campaigner has become the first person with Down's syndrome to receive an honorary degree from a UK university.

Sarah Gordy, whose credits include Call the Midwife, was honoured by the University of Nottingham on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old became the first woman with the condition to be made an MBE in November, and urged graduates to believe in themselves.

