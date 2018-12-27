Video

Two academics have come across a 17th Century recipe for mince pies, which contains ox tongue.

Dr Sara Read, from Loughborough University, and Dr Jennifer Evans, from the University of Hertfordshire, came across the recipe from a book dating back to the 1670s.

Along with spices, sugar and dried fruits, the pies contain a helping of ox tongue.

Volunteers at the 1620s House and Garden at Donington le Heath, near Coalville, Leicestershire, recreated traditional versions of the festive favourite.

Dr Read said the pies had a "mixture of a meaty texture and a very, very sweet dish".

"I think I'll stick with the modern-day ones," she added.