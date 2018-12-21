D-Day veteran awarded Legion d'Honneur

Video

A D-Day veteran has been awarded France's highest honour, the Legion d'Honneur, at a special ceremony.

Jack Parrott, 97, from Grassmoor in Derbyshire, was recognised for his role in Normandy during World War Two.

He was described as "a hero" for his work helping to liberate France.

Mr Parrott - who was greeted by buglers and bearers at the ceremony, at North East Derbyshire District Council's offices in Wingersworth - served with the Sherwood Foresters before joining the Royal Army Service Corps, where he was responsible for the distribution of supplies to units in the field.

It was while he was with the Army he went across to Normandy, six days after D-Day aged only 21.