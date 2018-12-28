Video

Shop owner Aram Kurd conspired with two others to blow up his Polish supermarket, killing five people in the explosion.

Kurd had stayed in the premises in Leicester as the blast happened and CCTV shows him escaping the scene and talking to police.

The shop and the flat above it where a family lived on Hinckley Road were destroyed on 25 February.

Kurd, Hawkar Hassan and Arkan Ali have been found guilty of the murder of five people.

Leicester Crown Court heard the men caused the explosion in order to make about £300,000 in an insurance scam.

Trio found guilty of shop blast murder