Family pay tribute to explosion victims

The families of four of the people who died in the Leicester shop explosion have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Leah Beth Reek and her boyfriend Shane Ragoobeer, both aged 18, died in the blast along with Shane's 17-year-old brother Sean, and the brothers' mother, Mary Ragoobar, 46, on 25 February.

Leah's sister Molly said: "Every second of every day, we carry the pain of losing Leah," while Mrs Ragoobar's husband Jose said: "Not a day goes by when we don't think about Mary, Shane and Sean."

Aram Kurd, Hawkar Hassan and Arkan Ali were found guilty of murdering the teenagers and Mrs Ragoobar after causing the explosion in a £300,000 insurance scam.