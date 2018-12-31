Media player
Queniborough family terrified during shop raid
A Leicestershire family say they were terrified after robbers broke into their village shop while they hid in their flat upstairs.
Bipin Chande said thieves took thousands of pounds worth of stock during the raid on his Crossroads Store in Queniborough in the early hours of Saturday.
31 Dec 2018
