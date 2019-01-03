Large fire at takeaway restaurant
A huge blaze has ripped through a fast food restaurant in Leicester.

The fire broke out at Big John's in Humberstone Road in Leicester at about 07:30 GMT.

The road was closed between Dysart Way and St Georges Way but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

