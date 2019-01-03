Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Big John's fire: Leicester fast-food restaurant
A huge blaze has ripped through a fast food restaurant in Leicester.
The fire broke out at Big John's in Humberstone Road in Leicester at about 07:30 GMT.
The road was closed between Dysart Way and St Georges Way but has since reopened.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
03 Jan 2019
