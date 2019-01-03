Men jailed for live stream bus joyride

Video

Two men who live streamed themselves joyriding in a bus while its driver was on a break have been jailed.

James Jones, 27, of Armadale Drive, Leicester, and Johnathan Huckerby, 28, of Pevensey Road, Loughborough, admitted taking the bus without consent in Shepshed, Leicestershire.

Leicester Magistrates' Court heard they posted a video on Facebook of the joyride, filmed by Huckerby as Jones drove, which included both of their names.