Fire rips through Belgrave Commercial Centre
Fire has ripped through a shopping centre on Leicester's so-called "Golden Mile".

At its height, more than 60 firefighters tackled the fire at Belgrave Commercial Centre, Belgrave Road.

Fire officials spoke of the sound of "floors collapsing".

Crews are expected to remain at the scene to damp down. The cause remains unknown.

  • 07 Jan 2019