Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire at Belgrave Commercial Centre, Leicester
Fire has ripped through a shopping centre on Leicester's so-called "Golden Mile".
At its height, more than 60 firefighters tackled the fire at Belgrave Commercial Centre, Belgrave Road.
Fire officials spoke of the sound of "floors collapsing".
Crews are expected to remain at the scene to damp down. The cause remains unknown.
-
07 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-46780929/fire-at-belgrave-commercial-centre-leicesterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window