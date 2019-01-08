Video

Archive footage has shown the aftermath of one of the worst British air disasters.

A Boeing 737, carrying 126 people, crashed on to the M1 in Kegworth, Leicestershire, on 8 January 1989, killing 47 people.

Rescue teams and members of the public worked around the clock to help survivors from the wreckage.

Survivors and the families of those who died have gathered for a 30th anniversary memorial service, which is being held at St Andrew's Church in the village.