Wreaths laid for Kegworth air crash dead

Kegworth air disaster: Wreaths laid for crash victims
Wreaths and flowers have been placed at Kegworth Cemetery to remember those who died in one of the worst British air disasters.
A Boeing 737, carrying 126 people, crashed on to the M1 in Leicestershire on 8 January 1989.
Survivors and the families of the 47 people killed in the crash also gathered for a service at St Andrew's Church in the village.
Members of the emergency services, who were first at the scene when the aircraft crashed, also attended.
08 Jan 2019
