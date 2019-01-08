Wreaths laid for Kegworth air crash dead

Video

Wreaths and flowers have been placed at Kegworth Cemetery to remember those who died in one of the worst British air disasters.

A Boeing 737, carrying 126 people, crashed on to the M1 in Leicestershire on 8 January 1989.

Survivors and the families of the 47 people killed in the crash also gathered for a service at St Andrew's Church in the village.

Members of the emergency services, who were first at the scene when the aircraft crashed, also attended.